Telenor proposes Nordea executive as chairwoman
December 16, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Telenor proposes Nordea executive as chairwoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms group Telenor said on Wednesday it had proposed Gunn Waersted as chairwoman of the board.

Former chairman Svein Aaser resigned on Oct. 30 following a dispute with the Norwegian state over his handling of a long-running investigation into affiliate Vimpelcom’s dealings in Uzbekistan.

Waersted is vice president and member of group executive management at Nordea and country executive at Nordea Bank Norway.

Telenor’s Corporate Assembly is responsible for electing the new chair and will consider the proposal at its meeting on Thursday. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Mark Potter)

