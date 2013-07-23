FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telenor initiates share buyback programme of 15.2 mln shares
July 23, 2013 / 5:16 AM / in 4 years

Telenor initiates share buyback programme of 15.2 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 23 (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor said on Tuesday it would initiate a share buyback programme for about 15.2 million shares, or 1 percent of the outstanding shares, representing a return to shareholders of 1.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($320.60 million).

It said 7 million shares would be repurchased on the open market, and that the he remaining 8.2 million shares would be purchased from the Norwegian state to maintain the government’s holdings. ($1 = 5.9264 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Victoria Klesty)

