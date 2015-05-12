FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telenor picks Asian chief Brekke as new CEO
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 12, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

Telenor picks Asian chief Brekke as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms group Telenor appointed Sigve Brekke, the head of the firm’s Asian operations, to take over as chief executive from August 17, when Jon Fredrik Baksaas retires after leading the firm for 13 years.

Brekke, who joined Telenor in 1999, ran the firm’s successful Asian business, where he led a fast growing operation with units in a half dozen countries from India to Malaysia.

“His leading role in our Asian success story combined with his vast international experience and leadership capabilities will be of great value as the company continues its profitable growth journey,” Telenor Chairman Svein Aaser said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

