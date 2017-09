OSLO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Telenor Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas will step down at the end of 2015, after which he will become an advisor to the board for 12 months, the Norwegian telecoms operator said on Monday.

Baksaas turns 60 in November this year, the company added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)