FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telenor has Russia's permission to hold Vimpelcom stake -CEO
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

Telenor has Russia's permission to hold Vimpelcom stake -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 16 (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor has Russian authorities’ permission to hold its current stake in Vimpelcom and has no plans to redude it, Telenor’s top executive said on Wednesday.

“We will do all we can to explain the background to the authorities for how we increased our stake back to the level we used to hold,” Chief Executive Jon Baksaas Baksaas told Reuters on the sidelines of Telenor’s annual general meeting of shareholders.

Telenor boosted its voting stake in Vimpelcom to 36.36 percent in mid-February in a surprise deal with Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris’s company Weather, which saw the Norwegian group taking back partial control of Vimpelcom from Russia’s Altimo.

“We definitely have permission from Russian authorities to be at this level,” Baksaas said, and added that there are no plans to either increase or cut the current stake.

“The stake we now hold corresponds with what we had before the (Wind) transaction, and we’re comfortable with it,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.