FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Norway minister retains confidence in Telenor board amid report of discord
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 9, 2016 / 1:55 PM / 8 months ago

Norway minister retains confidence in Telenor board amid report of discord

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Norway's industry minister has backed the board and chairwoman of telecoms operator Telenor despite reports of splits on the future of the state-controlled firm's chief executive.

Financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv on Wednesday reported that Chairwoman Gunn Waersted recently called on Telenor Chief Executive Sigve Brekke to step down, but that a majority of board members had rejected the plan.

Despite owning 54 percent of Telenor's shares, the Norwegian government does not take part in the day-to-day running of the firm or the hiring of managers, but is involved in the appointment and removal of board members.

"The trade and industry minister has full confidence in the chairwoman and the board, as we have in the boards of all the companies where we are owners," a spokesman for the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Trade and Industry Minister Monica Maeland had previously declined to comment.

Brekke, who joined Telenor in 1998, became chief executive in August 2015. The company's shares traded 1.3 percent higher on Friday but are down by more than 10 percent this year.

DNB Markets analyst Christer Roth said Telenor should aim to quickly resolve the situation.

"It's unsustainable if the leader of the board and the CEO of a company are unable to cooperate sensibly ... the fact that a potential conflict is brought to light will hopefully help solve the problems, which will in turn be good for shareholders," he added.

Telenor declined to comment on the case. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Keith Weir)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.