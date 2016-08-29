FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Telenor postpones strategy update to allow new CFO influence
August 29, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Telenor postpones strategy update to allow new CFO influence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor has postponed a planned strategy update to give its newly appointed finance chief time to influence the plan, Chief Executive Sigve Brekke told a conference on Monday.

The operator said it now plans to hold a capital markets day on Feb. 2, 2017, while it had previously planned to do so in September 2016.

"This is for practical reasons. We've just hired a new CFO," Brekke said of the delay.

Telenor announced on Aug. 2 that Yara executive Joergen Arentz Rostrup would become its new chief financial officer.

"He will be there and share in the responsibility, so that's the reason," Brekke added. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)

