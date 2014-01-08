FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2014 / 11:14 AM / 4 years ago

Norway's Telenor says expansion is not too rapid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor has room to take on more projects in the Asian region despite the planned expansion into Myanmar, the company’s chief executive told Reuters on the sideline of a conference on Wednesday.

“I don’t think we are growing too fast. We have become a large system with significant capacity both in terms of financial and human resources,” Chief Executive Officer Jon Fredrik Baksaas said.

“We have been in Asia for 15 years and we are always looking at the opportunities there,” he added. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Henrik Stolen)

