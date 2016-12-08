FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Telenor chairwoman declines comment on report she asked CEO to resign
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 8, 2016 / 12:51 PM / 8 months ago

Telenor chairwoman declines comment on report she asked CEO to resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Telenor chairwoman Gunn Waersted declined on Thursday to comment on a Norwegian media report which said the board of the state-owned telecoms firm had rejected her proposal for the chief executive to step down.

"The chair of the board does not wish to comment on the board's deliberations," said a Telenor spokesman.

According to financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv, Waersted recently called on CEO Sigve Brekke to step down. Brekke did not yield to the request however, and has won the backing of the remaining board members, DN said quoting unnamed sources. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.