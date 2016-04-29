UPDATE 1-Norway's Telenor CFO, legal director resign over Vimpelcom case

(Adds chairwoman’s comments, details, share price)

OSLO, April 29 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer and legal director of Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor have resigned after a report by auditing firm Deloitte found weaknesses in the company’s handling of corruption allegations at Amsterdam-based Vimpelcom, Telenor said on Friday.

Vimpelcom, in which Telenor owns 33 percent, said in February it would pay $795 million to resolve U.S. and Dutch probes into a bribery scheme in Uzbekistan, in the second-largest global anti-corruption settlement in history.

In November, Telenor said it had hired Deloitte to review the handling of its ownership in Vimpelcom, and announced a week later that it had suspended CFO Richard Aa and chief legal officer Paal Wien Espen for the duration of the probe.

Telenor said on Friday the report did not find that any Telenor employees had been involved in corrupt actions or any other legal offences but it uncovered internal weaknesses in the company.

“It (the report) gives Telenor partial credit for its handling of the ownership in Vimpelcom, but also points to weaknesses in organisational structure, communication and leadership in this matter. This is serious,” Telenor Chairwoman Gunn Waersted said in a statement.

Telenor said a central part of the report related to its handling of a “serious matter” in 2011, from an employee seconded to Vimpelcom. The person raised concerns of potential corruption with executives in Telenor and to Telenor-nominated board members in Vimpelcom, it said.

This concern was not shared with Telenor’s then-Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas until March 2014 and then to the Telenor Board of Directors in December 2014. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries was informed in October 2015, it said.

Baksaas was not immediately reachable for comment.

Two other employees, who had also been suspended, were reinstated in their jobs, Telenor said.

Telenor also said it had uncovered two separate cases of possible misconduct at its Thai company Dtac and in another country, which it did not name at the request of local authorities as a police investigation is underway.

“One case involves suspicions of financial crimes and has been reported to the local police. Due to the investigation, Telenor has been asked by local authorities to not comment any further on the case at this point,” said Telenor.

“The other case is from Thailand, where Dtac’s internal audit uncovered deviations from the company’s guidelines relating to some site lease agreements.”

Telenor will review those agreements and finalise its work by year-end, it said.

Telenor will present the conclusions of the report at 0900 GMT in Oslo.

By 0837 GMT, Telenor's shares traded 3.0 percent lower for the day, underperforming a 0.8 percent drop in European telecoms shares