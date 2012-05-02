FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 2, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

Telenor chairman quits after govt withdraws support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 2 (Reuters) - The chairman of Norway’s Telenor , Harald Norvik, resigned on Wednesday after the Minister of Trade and Industry “expressed a lack of confidence” in him, the firm said in a statement.

“The Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Trond Giske, representing the majority shareholder in Telenor ASA, today expressed a lack of confidence in the Chairman of Telenor, following the handling of the TV2 issue in January this year,” Norvik said in a statement.

“I have therefore decided to step down as Chairman in Telenor,” he added.

The Norwegian state holds a 54-percent stake in the company. (Reporting By Victoria Klesty)

