Telenor nominates former DNB CEO Aaser as chairman
#Financials
May 15, 2012 / 9:10 AM / in 5 years

Telenor nominates former DNB CEO Aaser as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor nominated former DNB chief executive Svein Aaser as its new chairman of the board, succeeding Harald Norvik, the firm said on Tuesday.

Norvik quit earlier this month after the government, which owns 54 percent of the Norwegian group, withdrew support for him over a decision to sell TV2, the country’s top commercial channel.

Telenor also proposed Anders Skjaevestad as the new chairman of its corporate assembly.

Shareholders will vote on the nominees at Wednesday’s annual general meeting on May 16.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

