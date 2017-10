OSLO, June 27 (Reuters) - The Danish joint venture of Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor and Sweden’s Telia obtained a licence to build a 4G network in the wide-range 800 megahertz frequency band, Telenor said in a statement.

TT-Netværket P/S will pay 111.46 million Danish crowns ($18.70 million) for the 800 MHz spectrum. ($1 = 5.9608 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)