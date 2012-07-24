FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telenor Q2 results by division
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 24, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

Telenor Q2 results by division

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

OSLO, July 24 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor 
reported the following revenues and earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation(EBITDA) by division for the
second quarter.        
    The figures are compared to the same period a year earlier
and against analysts' average forecasts (in millions of
Norwegian crowns).
          
                           Q2 2012    Forecast*    Q2 2011      
NORWAY:        
 Revenues                   6,327       6,204       6,184       
 EBITDA                     2,677       2,518       2,470      
BROADCAST:        
 Revenues                   1,697       1,734       1,728      
 EBITDA                       504         485         455       
OTHER:        
 Revenues                   1,185       1,105       1,142     
 EBITDA                      -152        -206        -276      
MOBILE:        
 Revenues Mobile Grameen    1,670       1,792       1,690     
 EBITDA                       873         983         902       
 Revenues Mobile Digi       2,990       2,995       2,650     
 EBITDA                     1,412       1,400       1,224      
 Revenues Denmark           1,429       1,514       1,816       
 EBITDA                       283         305         505       
 Revenues Sweden            2,599       2,544       2,522      
 EBITDA                       617         564         638       
 Revenues Mobile Montenegro   143         143         154       
 EBITDA                        44          62          71       
 Revenues Mobile Pakistan   1,473       1,468       1,243       
 EBITDA                       569         589         453       
 Revenues Mobile DTAC       4,080       4,011       3,547       
 EBITDA                     1,243       1,246       1,243      
 Revenues Mobile Serbia       674         671         738       
 EBITDA                       265         279         327       
 Revenues India             1,034       1,113         698       
 EBITDA                      -625        -498        -965     
 Revenues Hungary             965       1,024       1,161      
 EBITDA                       339         359         416       
 
     
 TOTAL REVENUES            25,357      25,470      24,359    
 TOTAL EBITDA, ADJUSTED     8,041       8,083       7,457    
             
NOTE - Full name of the Norwegian telecoms group is Telenor     
 
ASA.       
 (*) Forecast based on average from Reuters poll of       
21 analysts      

 (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.