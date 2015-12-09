REFILE-Telenor's former chairman denies choice of CEO was sexist

(Refiled to delete extraneous phrase ‘as its last’ in paragraph 3)

OSLO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The board of Norway’s state-controlled telecoms group Telenor followed the correct procedures in hiring Sigve Brekke as its new chief executive in May, its former chairman, Svein Aaser, said in a letter published on Wednesday in the business paper Dagens Naeringsliv.

Aaser resigned on October 30 following a dispute with the Norwegian state over his handling of a long-running investigation into 33 percent-owned affiliate Vimpelcom’s dealings in Uzbekistan, where it is alleged that unlawful payments were made to secure an operating licence.

But Telenor has also been criticised for not having appointed a woman chief executive after the trade minister had urged the company’s board to consider female candidates.

“Let me repeat, in the end process we had candidates from both genders. One female candidate, which I myself insisted had to be considered, was interviewed in a common meeting with the head-hunting agency and a board committee.”

“The combination of international experience and company experience was decisive for the election of Sigve Brekke as the new CEO”, Aaser wrote in the letter to Dagens Naeringsliv.

The former chairman also said in the letter that the public debate about Telenor’s handling of the Vimpelcom case and about hiring Brekke had been driven by “personal and political agendas”. (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by Greg Mahlich)