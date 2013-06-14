FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India board allows Norway's Telenor to raise stake in JV
June 14, 2013 / 12:05 PM / in 4 years

India board allows Norway's Telenor to raise stake in JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 14 (Reuters) - India’s Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approved a proposal by Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor to raise its stake in its Indian joint venture to 74 percent from 49 percent, Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram said.

Local rules allow a maximum 74 percent shareholding by foreign companies in telecom carriers.

Telenor said it was awaiting formal communication from the government on the approval. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

