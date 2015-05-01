FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grameenphone Q1 EBITDA rises to NOK 1.36 bln from NOK 1.05 bln yr ago
May 1, 2015 / 7:37 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Grameenphone Q1 EBITDA rises to NOK 1.36 bln from NOK 1.05 bln yr ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 1 (Reuters) - Grameenphone

* Telenor Group’s subsidiary in Bangladesh, Grameenphone, announced its first quarter 2015 results, with Telenor’s consolidated figures in NOK as follows

* Revenues NOK 2.516 bln vs NOK 1.961 bln year ago

* EBITDA before other items NOK 1.363 bln vs NOK 1.052 bln

* EBITDA NOK 1.363 bln vs NOK 1.053 bln

* Operating profit NOK 955 mln vs NOK 725 mln

* CAPEX NOK 370 mln vs NOK 217 mln

* During the quarter the number of subscriptions increased by 502,000 to 52.006 million.

