Telenor sees growth trend continue, especially in Asia

OSLO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor has seen a solid growth trend over the last year and expects that it will continue, especially in its Asian markets, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We see some changing trends here and there, but the overall growth factors have been there (over the last year),” the firm’s Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas said in a presentation at a capital markets event.

“We maintain we will maintain a growth factor in Asia in particular,” he added. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Joachim Dagenborg)