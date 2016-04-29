FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Telenor CFO, legal director resign
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Norway's Telenor CFO, legal director resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 29 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer and legal director of telecoms firm Telenor have resigned following the conclusion of an external report into how Telenor handled allegations of corruption at Amsterdam-based Vimpelcom , Telenor said on Friday.

The report by auditor firm Deloitte did not find that any Telenor employees have been involved in corrupt actions or any other legal offences but does uncover internal weaknesses in the company, Telenor said.

Telenor also said it had uncovered two cases of possible misconduct at daughter company Dtac in Thailand and in another country, which it did not name at the request of local authorities as the police investigation is ongoing. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

