Telenor Q1 below forecast; cuts revenue target

OSLO, May 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor reported first quarter core earnings slightly behind expectations on Tuesday and cut its full-year revenue target even as it improved its margin outlook.

State-controlled Telenor said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 7.62 billion crowns ($1.31 billion) from 7.40 billion crowns, trailing forecasts for 7.79 billion crowns.

The firm cut its full-year revenue growth target to “above 4” percent from “above 5 percent” set three months ago but sees EBITDA margin at 35 percent to 36 percent, above the 32 pct to 33 pct target set earlier. ($1 = 5.7996 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)