Telenor says not stated any compensation amount to India govt
#Financials
March 27, 2012 / 4:40 AM / in 6 years

Telenor says not stated any compensation amount to India govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 27 (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor ASA has not stated any compensation amount in its letter to the Indian government on a possible arbitration after its licences were ordered cancelled by the country’s top court, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

“However, we will seek compensation for all investment, guarantees and damages,” Glenn Mandelid said in an email to Reuters.

The Times of India newspaper earlier reported the Norwegian company was seeking nearly $14 billion in damages. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

