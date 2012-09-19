FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telenor in talks with several potential Indian partners: CEO
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 19, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

Telenor in talks with several potential Indian partners: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor is in talks with several potential new partners in India, Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas said on Wednesday.

“There are talks in many directions, I can assure you, and many who wish to speak to us as well,” Baksaas told Reuters on the sidelines of a capital markets event.

“There is not really anything concrete to say about this yet, but... we wish to go further in India, provided that the framework at last will be in place, and that we also can see a profitability developing on a new investment in India,” he added. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Joachim Dagenborg)

