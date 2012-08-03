FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telenor eyes Indian spectrum auction details
August 3, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

Telenor eyes Indian spectrum auction details

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian operator Telenor still has not decided if it is going to stay in India after Indian authorities ruled on a lower starting price than expected in the country’s upcoming 2G licence auction.

“We register that the auction starting price is lower than the recommended amount, but we need to look very carefully at the details of this new recommendation and make a proper decision based on facts before we decide,” said Telenor spokesman Glenn Mandelid.

“The date we are planning for is still the August 31,” he added.

Reporting by Vegard Botterli

