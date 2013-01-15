FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mumbai telecoms license cost must come down - Telenor CEO
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 15, 2013 / 10:30 AM / 5 years ago

Mumbai telecoms license cost must come down - Telenor CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - India must significantly cut the price of mobile telephone licenses in the Mumbai region for Telenor to stay, Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas said on Tuesday.

India’s Supreme Court allowed on Monday mobile phone carriers, whose permits were due to be revoked this week as per an earlier court order, to continue services until it hears the case next on Feb. 4.

“There is still no doubt that the price must be significantly lowered to make it possible for us to stay in Mumbai,” Baksaas told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)

