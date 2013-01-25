FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telenor wants 50 pct cut in Mumbai licence fee
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Davos
January 25, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

Telenor wants 50 pct cut in Mumbai licence fee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Telecoms firm Telenor asked Indian authorities to reduce the licence fee for the Mumbai region by 50 percent, otherwise it would be nearly impossible to take part in the auction, Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas said on Friday.

“We expect the upcoming auction to be sub-optimal if the current price level is maintained - it will be comparable to the November auction, with limited participation,” Baksaas told Reuters after meeting with Indian officials in Davos.

“It is nearly impossible to participate in the Mumbai auction at the current price level,” he said after discussing several topics with Indian officials. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.