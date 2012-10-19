FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telenor takes key step toward Indian license auction
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 19, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

Telenor takes key step toward Indian license auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor has submitted an application for pre-qualification in India’s auction of its 1800 MHz mobile phone band, the firm said on Friday.

“A final decision on whether to participate or not will be taken before the auction starts,” Telenor said in a statement.

“Telenor Group continues its efforts in securing a new Indian partner and in obtaining all necessary approvals to transfer Uninor assets into the new company,” it added.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

