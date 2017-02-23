FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bharti Airtel to buy Telenor India
February 23, 2017 / 3:28 AM / 6 months ago

Bharti Airtel to buy Telenor India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecoms network operator, said it would buy Telenor (India) Communications Pvt Ltd, in a deal that will bolster Airtel's footprint with additional spectrum in the 1800 MHz band.

Airtel will buy Telenor's India operations in seven circles - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West) and Assam, the company said in a statement. bit.ly/2lNkHSR (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

