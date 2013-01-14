FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telenor India unit to continue services in Mumbai after court order
January 14, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

Telenor India unit to continue services in Mumbai after court order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian phone group Telenor’s Indian unit said it may decide to bid for airwaves for the Mumbai zone in an auction due in March and will continue its services in the city after the country’s Supreme Court allowed more time for revoked cellular permits to continue operations.

The unit, which operates under Uninor brand name, said it will continue to scale down operations in India’s Kolkata and West Bengal zones as planned earlier. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

