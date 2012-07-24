FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telenor India unit says to scale down ops in some zones
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

Telenor India unit says to scale down ops in some zones

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 24 (Reuters) - Telenor’s Indian mobile phone unit will gradually scale down operations in four of the 13 telecoms zones where it is commercially active to focus resources on the remaining areas, the company said on Tuesday.

Telenor’s India unit is among eight carriers who are set to lose a total 122 zonal permits in September after a Supreme Court order to revoke all telecoms licences granted in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale.

The affected companies must bid in an auction to win back the permits. The rules and starting price of the auction are yet to be finalised.

“With lack of clarity around the auctions continuing, the company is now forced to take stronger steps to ensure optimal fund utilisation,” the unit, which operates under the Uninor brand name, said in a statement.

“Our plan now is to enter the auctions with a very strong presence in these nine circles, auction rules permitting,” Sigve Brekke, the unit’s managing director, said in the statement. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.