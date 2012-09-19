FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telenor may get fewer than 9 planned Indian spectrum circles
September 19, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

Telenor may get fewer than 9 planned Indian spectrum circles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor may not get licences for all its planned circle areas in India, depending on the result of the upcoming spectrum auction, the firm’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

“We could end up with fewer than nine circles,” Richard As said in a presentation to investors.

He added that he foresaw issues with the pricing of licences in the Mumbai area, and that there was a risk some spectrum could end up unsold. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Joachim Dagenborg)

