FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom firm Telenor faces antitrust proceedings
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 26, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Telecom firm Telenor faces antitrust proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 26 (Reuters) - The European Free Trade Association has opened antitrust proceedings against Norwegian telecom firm Telenor for allegedly infringing competition rules under the European Economic Area agreement, EFTA said on Wednesday.

“The Authority will examine whether Telenor has charged prices resulting in an illegal margin squeeze on its competitors in respect of the provision of retail mobile data services and of bundles of retail mobile telecommunications services,” EFTA said in a statement.

“The Authority also intends to investigate whether clauses in Telenor’s retail agreements concluded with customers for the supply of mobile telecommunications services give rise to market foreclosure concerns.”

Telenor was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.