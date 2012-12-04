Telenor investigated for possible abuse of market position

OSLO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - European and Norwegian authorities have launched an investigation of telecoms firm Telenor over possible abuse of a dominant market position and anti-competitive practices, the firm said on Monday.

The investigation encompasses mobile communication services at wholesale and retail level in Norway, including voice, SMS, MMS and data, as well as mobile services sold in bundles that include other products and services, Telenor said in a statement.

It said it would co-operate with the authorities in the investigation. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi. Editing by Jane Merriman)