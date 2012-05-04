FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telenor's Korssjoen resigns after row with Norwegian state
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 4, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Telenor's Korssjoen resigns after row with Norwegian state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - Jan Erik Korssjoen, Chairman of Norway’s Telenor’s Corporate Assembly, has resigned from his post citing disagreement with Telenor’s largest shareholder, the Norwegian state.

“The reason for my resignation is that I disagree with the largest shareholder, on the decision, timing and the process leading to the resignation of the Chairman of the Board of Telenor ASA,” Korssjoen said in a statement.

The company’s chairman Harald Norvik quit on Wednesday after the government, which owns 54 percent of the Norwegian group, withdrew support for him over the sale of TV2, the country’s top commercial channel.

Korssjoen will also resign from his duties as Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.