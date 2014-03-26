FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Norway's Telenor sells digital TV technology unit
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 26, 2014 / 6:55 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Norway's Telenor sells digital TV technology unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail from Kudelski statement)

OSLO, March 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecom firm Telenor has sold its business providing encryption and content security for digital TV to Switzerland’s Kudelski for 1.5 billion crowns ($248) million), Telenor said on Wednesday.

Telenor said it sold its Conax business to focus on its core activities of telecom services.

Kudelski, a provider of security technology for digital TV, broadband and mobile devices, said the acquisition would complement its existing business.

“With this acquisition, we further expand our customer portfolio in Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe and Scandinavia,” Kudelski said.

The transaction is expected to close within ten days and the net purchase price is approximately 200 million Swiss Francs ($225.7 million), Kudelski said. ($1 = 6.0480 Norwegian Kroner) ($1 = 0.8862 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.