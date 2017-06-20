OSLO, June 20 (Reuters) -

** Telenor has bought Ucom, a provider of telecoms equipment and consulting services to corporate customers

** Ucom has 120 employees and had 2016 sales of NOK 410 million ($48.41 million), Telenor said in a statement. The acquisition price was not disclosed

** Norway's competition authority has been notified of the planned transaction ($1 = 8.4696 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)