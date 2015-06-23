FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telenor, TeliaSonera 'confident' EC will approve Danish merger
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 23, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Telenor, TeliaSonera 'confident' EC will approve Danish merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian and Swedish telecoms companies Telenor and TeliaSonera said on Tuesday they were confident that the European Commission would approve a planned merger of their mobile operations in Denmark, overcoming the objections of the European Commission.

“Contrary to the concerns raised in the statement of objections we firmly believe the merger will ultimately be beneficial for competition and Danish consumers. We will continue in a constructive dialogue with the Commission to make sure all concerns are properly addressed,” the two companies said in a joint statement.

“We remain confident that the merger will be approved during the second half of 2015,” they added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

