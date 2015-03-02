FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators to rule on Telenor, TeliaSonera Danish JV by April 8
March 2, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 3 years ago

EU regulators to rule on Telenor, TeliaSonera Danish JV by April 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 2 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators will decide by April 8 whether to approve a plan by Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish peer TeliaSonera to combine their Danish mobile businesses, the European Commission said on Monday.

The merged company would have a 40 percent market share, similar to that of former Danish telecoms incumbent TDC , and ahead of rival Hutchison Whampoa-owned Hi3G which is marketed under the name 3.

Analysts said Telenor and TeliaSonera may have to offer concessions to win EU approval because the deal will reduce the number of players from four to three in Denmark, a level which usually triggers regulatory concerns.

They say one way to ease such worries would be to allow mobile virtual network operators to enter the Danish market. Telenor is 54 percent owned by the Norwegian government. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Susan Thomas)

