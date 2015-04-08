UPDATE 1-EU opens full investigation into TeliaSonera, Telenor Danish deal

(Adds details on operators, analysts)

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, April 8 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators will investigate whether a plan by Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Sweden’s TeliaSonera to create the biggest mobile operator in Denmark will raise consumers’ bills.

The full-scale investigation launched by the European Commission on Wednesday could force the companies to offer concessions to ease competition concerns.

The EU executive said the merged company and rivals TDC and Hutchison Whampoa-owned Hi3G would have a reduced incentive to compete.

It said the reduction in the number of mobile network operators from four to three as a result of the deal would weaken wholesale customers’ negotiating position.

“My aim is to make sure that the proposed transaction will not lead to higher prices to Danish consumers and businesses,” said European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who is Danish.

The EU competition authority will decide by Aug. 19 whether to clear or block the deal.

Analysts said Telenor and TeliaSonera may ease regulatory worries by facilitating the entry of mobile virtual network operators into the Danish market. Telenor is 54 percent owned by the Norwegian government. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Susan Thomas)