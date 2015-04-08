FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-EU opens full investigation into TeliaSonera, Telenor Danish deal
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 8, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-EU opens full investigation into TeliaSonera, Telenor Danish deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on operators, analysts)

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, April 8 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators will investigate whether a plan by Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Sweden’s TeliaSonera to create the biggest mobile operator in Denmark will raise consumers’ bills.

The full-scale investigation launched by the European Commission on Wednesday could force the companies to offer concessions to ease competition concerns.

The EU executive said the merged company and rivals TDC and Hutchison Whampoa-owned Hi3G would have a reduced incentive to compete.

It said the reduction in the number of mobile network operators from four to three as a result of the deal would weaken wholesale customers’ negotiating position.

“My aim is to make sure that the proposed transaction will not lead to higher prices to Danish consumers and businesses,” said European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who is Danish.

The EU competition authority will decide by Aug. 19 whether to clear or block the deal.

Analysts said Telenor and TeliaSonera may ease regulatory worries by facilitating the entry of mobile virtual network operators into the Danish market. Telenor is 54 percent owned by the Norwegian government. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.