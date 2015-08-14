TeliaSonera, Telenor offer EU concessions over Danish JV plan

BRUSSELS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms provider TeliaSonera and its Norwegian peer Telenor have offered concessions in a bid to secure EU regulatory approval for their plan to combine forces in Denmark.

The European Commission said the companies submitted their package on Aug. 12, according to a filing on the EU antitrust authority’s website. It did not provide details in line with its policy.

The Commission extended its deadline for a decision on the deal to Oct. 7 from Sept. 16 so it could examine the concessions and also seek feedback from third parties. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Alexander Saeedy)