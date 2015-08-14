UPDATE 1-TeliaSonera, Telenor offer EU concessions over Danish JV plan

(Adds TeliaSonera comments)

By Foo Yun Chee and Olof Swahnberg

BRUSSELS/STOCKHOLM, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms provider TeliaSonera and Norway’s Telenor have offered concessions to try to address EU regulatory concerns about their plan to combine forces in Denmark.

The deal, which will reduce the number of mobile players from four to three in the Danish market, has triggered concern in the European Commission.

The EU antitrust authority opened an extensive investigation into the case in April, warning about the possibility of higher prices and less innovation as a result of the deal.

The Commission said the companies submitted their proposals on Aug. 12, according to a filing on its website. It did not provide details in line with its policy.

TeliaSonera’s spokesman said the concessions would ensure competition in the Danish market.

“We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Commission and we hope to see an approval later this year,” he said, declining to give any details.

Telecoms operators typically offer to sell spectrum or let rivals access their network in return for regulatory approval for their mergers.

The Commission has in recent years cleared deals in Austria, Germany and Ireland even though they reduced the number of players from four to three after the companies offered concessions.

The Commission extended its deadline for a decision on the deal to Oct. 7 from Sept. 16 so it could examine the concessions and also seek feedback from third parties. (Editing by Alexander Saeedy and Keith Weir)