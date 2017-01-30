FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Telenor says dtac's Q4 revenues down, EBITDA flat y-o-y
January 30, 2017 / 12:02 PM / 7 months ago

Telenor says dtac's Q4 revenues down, EBITDA flat y-o-y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor reported
the following fourth-quarter earnings and 2017 outlook for its
Thai unit dtac on Monday (in millions of Norwegian crowns):
    
                          4.kv 2016        4.kv 2015
    Revenues                5,086            5,533
    EBITDA ex items         1,599            1,598
    EBITDA                  1,548            1,582
    Operating profit          129              419
    Capex                   1,413              933
    
    During the quarter, the total number of subscriptions 
fell by 0.34 million to 24.48 million.
    
    2017 outlook:
    ** Service revenues (excluding interconnect) same level as
previous year
    ** EBITDA at least same level as previous year
    ** Capex: THB 17-20 billion

 (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Joachim Dagenborg)

