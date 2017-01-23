Telenor says Digi Malaysia's Q4 revenues fell, earnings rose

OSLO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor reported the following fourth-quarter earnings and 2017 outlook for its Malaysian unit Digi on Monday (in millions of Norwegian crowns): 4.kv 2016 4.kv 2015 Revenues 3,233 3,430 EBITDA ex items 1,440 1,385 EBITDA 1,440 1,385 Operating profit 1,092 1,048 Capex 469 578 During the quarter, the total number of subscriptions increased by 50,000 to 12.299 million. 2017 outlook: ** Service revenues: Around 2016 level ** EBITDA margin: Around 2016 level ** Capex: 11-13 pct of service revenues (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)