7 months ago
Telenor says Digi Malaysia's Q4 revenues fell, earnings rose
January 23, 2017 / 5:55 AM / 7 months ago

Telenor says Digi Malaysia's Q4 revenues fell, earnings rose

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor reported
the following fourth-quarter earnings and 2017 outlook for its
Malaysian unit Digi on Monday (in millions of Norwegian crowns):
    
                          4.kv 2016        4.kv 2015
    Revenues                3,233            3,430
    EBITDA ex items         1,440            1,385
    EBITDA                  1,440            1,385
    Operating profit        1,092            1,048
    Capex                     469              578
    
    During the quarter, the total number of subscriptions 
increased by 50,000 to 12.299 million.
    
    2017 outlook:
    ** Service revenues: Around 2016 level
    ** EBITDA margin: Around 2016 level
    ** Capex: 11-13 pct of service revenues

 (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)

