UPDATE 1-Telenor's Grameenphone Q4 earnings beat forecast

(Adds column of analyst forecasts from Reuters poll) OSLO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor reported the following fourth-quarter earnings for its Bangladesh subsidiary Grameenphone on Tuesday compared with forecasts from analysts in a Reuters poll(in millions of Norwegian crowns): 4.kv 2016 forecast 4.kv 2015 Revenues 3,194 3,057 2,924 EBITDA ex items 1,752 1,642 1,595 EBITDA 1,723 1,587 Operating profit 1,143 1,035 Capex 567 501 During the quarter the number of subscriptions increased by 2.939 million to 57.954 million (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)