7 months ago
UPDATE 1-Telenor's Grameenphone Q4 earnings beat forecast
January 31, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Telenor's Grameenphone Q4 earnings beat forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds column of analyst forecasts from Reuters poll)
    OSLO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Norway's Telenor reported
the following fourth-quarter earnings for its Bangladesh
subsidiary Grameenphone on Tuesday compared with
forecasts from analysts in a Reuters poll(in millions of
Norwegian crowns):
    
                          4.kv 2016  forecast  4.kv 2015
    Revenues                3,194     3,057      2,924
    EBITDA ex items         1,752     1,642      1,595
    EBITDA                  1,723                1,587
    Operating profit        1,143                1,035
    Capex                     567                  501

    During the quarter the number of subscriptions increased by
2.939 million to 57.954 million

 (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

