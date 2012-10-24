FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telenor's strong Nordic margins not sustainable: CEO
October 24, 2012 / 8:30 AM / in 5 years

Telenor's strong Nordic margins not sustainable: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Telenor’s exceptionally strong third quarter margins in the Nordics are not sustainable but Norway’s economic health should continue to buoy profitability, Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas said on Wednesday.

“This level is not sustainable as such, this was a very good quarter,” Baksaas told Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference. “On the other hand, remember that Norway’s economy is very strong and as long as it remains in such good shape, our margins will benefit.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

