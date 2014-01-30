FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telenor signs Myanmar mobile phone licence deal
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 30, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

Telenor signs Myanmar mobile phone licence deal

OSLO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor has signed a 15-year licence agreement to build and operate a mobile phone network in Myanmar, and aims to launch voice and data services there within eight months, the company said on Thursday.

Telenor will pay $500 million for the licence and said peak funding costs, defined as the licence fee plus accumulated losses until it reaches operating cash flow break-even, is expected to be around $1 billion.

The company expects cash break even after three years, it said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

