Telenor sees rapid operating cash-flow growth

OSLO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecom firm Telenor aims to lift its operating cash-flow to between 28 and 30 billion crowns ($4.90-$5.25 billion) by 2015 from 19.1 billion crowns in 2011 and aims to pay out between 50 and 80 percent of it profit in dividends, the firm said on Wednesday.

Telenor, which has over 150 million subscribers across Europe and Asia, added that it will stick to its peak Indian funding cap of 155 billion rupees, including the up front part of its new licence fees.

For 2013, the company did not release financial targets but said it would stick with its efficiency targets, including keeping operating expenses below 35 percent of revenues and keeping capital expenditures at around 10 percent of sales. ($1 = 5.7146 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)