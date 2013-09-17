RPT-Telenor maintains guidance, to focus on data, Asia

(Repeats to alerts)

OSLO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Mobile phone operator Telenor maintained its 2015 guidance on Tuesday and said it will focus on data revenues and Asian operations to reach its targets.

Norwegian state-controlled Telenor, which has 150 million subscribers across Europe and Asia, said it continues to target an operating cash flow of 28 billion to 30 billion crowns ($4.72 billion-$5.05 billion) by 2015 and still aims for 5 billion crowns worth of cost saving in 2015.