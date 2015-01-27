Norway's government to get permission to cut Telenor stake -sources

OSLO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Norway’s minority government will win approval for a plan to cut its stake in state-controlled telecoms firm Telenor to 34 percent from 54 percent following talks with junior partners in parliament, sources close to the process told Reuters.

The 20 percent stake is currently worth around $6.6 billion.

The sources declined to be named as the government and its partners have not yet presented their deal in public. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Terje Solsvik and David Holmes)