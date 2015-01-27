UPDATE 2-Norway's government wins backing to cut Telenor stake

* Govt plans to cut state ownership of Telenor to 34 percent

By Joachim Dagenborg

OSLO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Norway’s minority government won backing on Tuesday to cut the state’s shareholding in telecoms firm Telenor to 34 percent from 54 percent following talks with junior partners in parliament.

The 20 percent stake is currently worth around $6.6 billion. A sale would fit with efforts by Prime Minister Erna Solberg of the Conservative Party to reduce the state’s role in the economy to boost private enterprise.

“The mandate for the sale in Telenor will be agreed with assurances that critical infrastructure is safeguarded,” the small Christian Democrat and Liberal parties said in a joint statement, confirming an earlier Reuters story.

Backing from the two parties, which often cooperate with the centre-right coalition led by Solberg, will guarantee a majority in parliament for a Telenor sale.

Following the Reuters article and the subsequent confirmation, Telenor’s shares traded down 5.3 Norwegian crowns by 1421 GMT at 164.8 crowns. There is no timetable yet for a sale of shares.

Last June, Trade and Industry Minister Monica Maeland presented a proposal to parliament to cut the Telenor stake to 34 percent and reduce holdings in other companies, but no action can be taken until a motion to allow it is passed.

A vote in parliament is planned for Feb. 5.

Retaining a third of the shares would allow the government to veto amendments to the company’s bylaws that it doesn’t like, effectively blocking any hostile takeovers or attempts to move Telenor’s headquarters abroad.

The Christian Democrats and the Liberals also confirmed that plans to reduce the state’s stake in weapons maker Kongsberg Gruppen from the current 50 percent were put on hold pending legislation to safeguard sensitive technology.

And a plan to sell the fully-owned Oslo Airport Express Train was also put on hold until after a wider railway reform. The two parties also said a government plan to reduce state holdings in forestry firm Statskog would be put off. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Alister Doyle and Keith Weir)