Telenor Q2 operating results better than expected
July 23, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

Telenor Q2 operating results better than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms group Telenor reported second quarter earnings slightly ahead of expectations on Tuesday, maintained its full-year guidance and launched a new share buyback programme.

Telenor’s second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 9.8 percent to 8.86 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.50 billion), coming slightly ahead of analysts’ expectation for 8.77 billion crowns.

It added that it continued to see annual organic revenue growth of 2 to 4 percent and an EBITDA margin of 34 percent for the full year. ($1 = 5.9264 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
